Blast in downtown Lugansk kills one, injures several — security services

LUGANSK, July 3. /TASS/. An explosion on Taras Shevchenko Street in the center of Lugansk, the largest city in the Lugansk People’s Republic, has left one person dead and several others injured, the republic's security services told TASS.

The blast occurred at around 11:52 a.m. Moscow time (8:52 GMT), and the authorities have not yet issued any official statements.

"One person was killed in the explosion in downtown Lugansk, and several others were injured. The information is being clarified," the agency source said.