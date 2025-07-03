Three people died, three injured in fire at enterprise in central Russia

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Three individuals perished and three sustained injuries in a fire at an enterprise in Central Russia’s Tambov Region, acting regional Governor Yevgeny Pervyshov said on his Telegram channel.

"According to Kotovsk Mayor Alexey Plakhotnikov, overnight into July 3, a blaze broke out at one of the city’s enterprises. Three employees died. Another three were injured with two of them hospitalized. All those injured are receiving necessary medical aid," he wrote.

The governor noted that, according to preliminary information, the fire was triggered by a disruption in technological procedures. He noted that the blaze was swiftly localized by the firefighters who promptly arrived on site.