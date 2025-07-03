Three perpetrators of Crocus City Hall terrorist attack were under influence of drugs

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The three perpetrators of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall, were under the influence of drugs when they were shooting people, according to the documents reviewed by TASS.

"As follows from the testimony <…>, the accused insist that shortly before the attack on the Crocus City Hall, they were allegedly given some liquid with a narcotic substance, after which they communicated with the warriors of Allah," the documents say."

According to the results of forensic examinations, the narcotic drug mephedrone was found in the blood of Saidokram Rachabalizoda, Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev and Muhammadsobir Faizov." Narcotic substances were not found only in the blood of Shamsiddin Fariduni. He was the only one of the four terrorists who not only gave a full confession, but also repented of his actions. In turn, lawyer Igor Trunov, whose panel represents the interests of 95 victims in the case, confirmed this information to TASS.

On the evening of March 22, 2024, a terrorist attack was carried out at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk near Moscow. According to the Investigative Committee, the attack took lives of 149 people, one person went missing, and 609 people were injured or traumatized to varying degrees. The total damage from the attack amounted to about 6 billion rubles ($76 mln).

In the morning of the following day, four perpetrators of the attack were detained in the Bryansk Region when heading for the Ukrainian border. Later, their alleged accomplices were detained and taken into custody.

The defendants in the case are 19 people, both the direct perpetrators of the terrorist act and their accomplices. The criminal case against them has been sent to a military court for consideration. The investigation against the two organizers and four members of the terrorist organization is ongoing.