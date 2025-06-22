At least 15 die after suicide bomber’s attack on Christina church in Damascus — TV

BEIRUT, June 22. /TASS/. At least 15 people died and around 30 were injured after a terror attack on a Christian church in eastern Damascus, the Al Hadath television channel reported, citing sources in the civil defense service.

According to the television channel, a suicide bomber opened gunfire at people in the church and later activated an explosive device.

The incident occurred in Damascus’ al-Duwaila neighborhood populated mostly by Christians.

Syria’s authorities have placed responsibility for the attack on the Islamic State extremist group (outlawed in Russia).