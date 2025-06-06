FACTBOX: Ukrainian UAVs attacks Russian regions in night hours

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Overnight, air defense systems destroyed or intercepted 174 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, as well as three Neptun-MD guided missiles over the Black Sea waters, the Defense Ministry reported.

The drone attack sparked a fire at a factory in the Saratov Region's Engels. Reports of casualties have also emerged from several other areas.

TASS has gathered the key details on the aftermath.

Repelling attack

- From 8 p.m. on June 5 to 4:20 a.m. Moscow time on June 6 (GMT +3), air defense forces on duty destroyed or intercepted 174 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said.

- Three Ukrainian Neptun-MD guided missiles were also destroyed over the Black Sea.

- According to the ministry, fixed-wing UAVs were destroyed or intercepted over the Bryansk, Rostov, Saratov, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Ryazan, Tula, Belgorod and Tambov regions, as well as the Moscow Region and Crimea.

Aftermath

- Three people were injured in an attack on the Tambov Region's Michurinsk, the area's deputy head Yevgeny Pervyshov said on Telegram, adding that two of them were hospitalized.

- Three people were also hospitalized following a drone strike on the Tula Region, governor Dmitry Milyaev said.

- UAV debris fell on a road in the Kaluga Region, damaging four cars. Passengers sustained no major injuries, governor Vladislav Shapsha wrote on his Telegram channel.

- A UAV strike ignited a fire at an industrial facility in the Saratov Region's Engels. Preliminary reports indicate no injuries, governor Roman Busargin said on Telegram.

- The attack also damaged an apartment building in Engels. No casualties were reported there, Busargin specified.