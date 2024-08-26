FACTBOX: Fire breaks out at Omsk Refinery

OMSK, August 26. /TASS/. Technological equipment at the Omsk Refinery has caught fire, and emergency services are working to put the blaze out, the plant's officials told TASS.

According to the latest figures, two people were injured.

TASS has gathered the key facts about the incident.

Circumstances

- Technological equipment caught fire at the Omsk Refinery.

- Seven fire engines and 27 emergency responders from the Russian Emergencies Ministry arrived at the scene of the fire on Gubkina Street at 2:45 p.m. local time (8:45 a.m. GMT).

- Automated fire suppression systems were activated, and the fire department promptly localized the fire.

- The enterprise is operating normally.

- The preliminary area of the fire is 1,000 square meters, the regional Emergencies Ministry department told TASS.

- The situation is under control; the causes of the incident are being established, Omsk Region Governor Vitaly Khotsenko said.

Casualties

- According to the latest data, two people were injured, the enterprise's press service said.

- They were treated at the scene.