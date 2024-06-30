{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Two civilians seriously wounded in Ukraine’s drone attack on Belgorod Region

Man and woman were taken to hospital

BELGOROD, June 30. /TASS/. Two civilians were wounded in a Ukrainian FPV drone attack on the village of Bogun-Goodok in Russia’s Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"As a result of a drone attack on a single-family house, two civilians were wounded. The wounded man and woman were taken to hospital in Belgorod. According to medics, they are in serious conditions," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, three single-family houses were damaged and one was ruined.

Four killed, 20 injured in household gas explosion in Turkey’s Izmir
The building was seriously damaged
Ukrainian MP demands Supreme Court oblige parliament to call presidential election
"The latest polls also reveal that people want changes," Alexander Dubinsky said
Houthis say they attacked four commercial ships in Red, Mediterranean Seas
According to the movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Sarea, the Houthis and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked The Waler oil tanker, Johannes Maersk container ship, as well as the Delonix tanker for liquid chemicals and the Ioannis bulk carrier
Putin highly appreciates projects for production of PD-14 and PD-35 aircraft turbo engines
The Russian leader has no doubt "that these plans will be implemented, and then we will have our own engine for wide-body long-haul aircraft"
One killed, four injured in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk, DPR head says
Another woman was wounded
No EU sanctions can undermine Russian economy — MFA
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recalled that the new sanctions provide for illegal measures against the Russian energy sector, designed to limit or completely block the supply of Russian oil and gas to the world market
Germany advances to Euro 2024 quarterfinals
The match was suspended for about 25 minutes after torrential rain with claps of thunder and lightning poured down on Dortmund
Houthis show drone boat that hit Greek bulk carrier in Red Sea
The footage aired on the Houthi-own Al Masirah television channel shows the Toofan the Destroyer drone boat and the moment of the attack on the vessel
Musk assesses US presidential election debate as preparation to replace Biden
Atlanta was the site of the first-ever televised election debate between a sitting president and a former president in US history
Biden admits to presidential debate malperformance
He promised that the Democrats would win the November election anyway
Belarusian military warns of rising tensions on border with Ukraine
The Ukrainian army has also deployed electronic surveillance systems near the Belarusian border and is widely using unmanned aerial vehicles, Lukashevich said
FSB detains CEO of hypersonic systems research company in high treason case
According to the source, the investigators plan to ask court to put Alexander Kuranov under arrest for two months
Trump says Putin’s conditions for peace in Ukraine ‘not acceptable’
"Look, this is a war that never should have started if we had a leader," former US President said
Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 42.05 mcm via Sudzha
The request for Sokhranovka has been rejected
Ukrainian military thrown from left bank in Kherson Region, fighting underway on islands
The fighting has moved to the islands, with the Russian army having ramped up activities
Ukrainian military fires about 100 rounds at Russia’s Belgorod Region over past day
An industrial facility came under fire in the town of Graivoron; a drone attack caused a home to catch fire in the village of Zamostye
Belarusian air defenses register increased number of Ukrainian drones
The situation in the airspace is tense
Russian top brass report their fighter jet, US drone making hazardous proximity over Syria
The Russian pilot demonstrated high professionalism and took timely measures to prevent a collision
Non-participation in policy of illegal sanctions seen as criterion of BRICS membership
This position, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, "is met with full understanding" and Russia hopes that "it [this position] will preserve its pivotal character in the future"
India to build first phase of its own space station by 2028
We have completed or rather engineered the detailed design, which is capable of being launched by the LVM3, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Chairman Sreedhara Panicker Somanath said
Three civilians suffer injuries in missile attack on Sevastopol, governor says
According to preliminary reports, three civilians suffered minor shrapnel injuries and were taken to the hospital
Hundreds of protesters light bonfires in Tel Aviv, demanding elections
The protests are taking place amid massive police presence
Russian PM gives instructions to set up organizing committee to celebrate TASS’s 120 years
The State Academic Bolshoi Theater of Russia and the Moscow-based World Trade Centr business center will be involved in preparations for the celebrations
Liberation of Razdolovka to help Russian army expand bridgehead in Seversk area — expert
"Razdolovka is yet another settlement on the way to liberating Seversk," Igor Kimakovsky pointed out
Russian army liberates Spornoye, Novoaleksandrovka in Donetsk People’s Republic
Units of Battlegroup Center have liberated the settlement of Novoaleksandrovka as a result of successful actions
Orban sees EU leaders seeking to drag Europe into Ukraine conflict to defeat Russia
Europe is increasingly dragged into a war in which the continent has nothing gain and can easily lose everything, Hungarian Prime Minister noted
Poll shows 60% of Americans want Biden replaced as presidential candidate
Meanwhile, 57% of debate-viewing voters said that Trump outperformed Biden
Dogs gifted to Putin by North Korean leader adapting to life in Moscow — Kremlin spokesman
Two rare Pungsan breed hunting dogs would be given names after they arrived in Moscow and underwent quarantine procedures
Armenia confirms its participation in NATO summit in Washington
The summit will look at establishing a new structure for helping Ukraine
Democratic donors hope to exclude Biden from presidential race — NYT
Other donors are hoping that the US president "would have an epiphany and decide to exit on his own."
BRICS countries back Russia’s initiative to create grain exchange — agriculture minister
Oksana Lut also mentioned "the development of the possibility of settlements in national currencies of the BRICS countries"
Russian forces strike Swedish-made CV90 combat vehicle near Artyomovsk
"Whereas an Abrams tank costs about 8.5 million US dollars, the price of an CV-90 is more than 10 million US dollars," the deputy commander of the Burevestnik unit of the Battlegroup South said
Musk laughs as Democrats comment on Biden’s performance in presidential debate
He commented on the Democrats pronouncing Biden the winner in the debate in a post
Russian envoy sees Tanzania’s closer ties with BRICS as inevitable
According to him, the BRICS group's ties with East Africa will continue growing, opening up new opportunities for Tanzania’s cooperation with the countries that share common development goals, civilizational values and political views
British Navy reports incident in Red Sea
No details were provided
Russia taking measures in response to US involvement in strikes on Sevastopol — diplomat
Commenting on the likelihood of the Russian side using tactical nuclear weapons in response to the shelling of Sevastopol, Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that "the Russian president, as the supreme commander-in-chief, makes such fateful decisions"
Biden confuses Italy and France in recent remarks
The president said that former President Donald Trump would not go to a cemetery in Italy, while referring to the French cemetery of soldiers fallen in the world wars
Press review: US, Russian defense chiefs touch base and new sheriff in town at NATO
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 27th
Ukrainian forces attack apartment building in town in borderline Belgorod Region
A car is damaged with shrapnel
Air defenses destroy 36 Ukrainian drones over central Russia last night
Of those, 15 were brought down over the borderline Kursk Region
Russia delivers 17 strikes at Ukrainian military-industrial sites over week
Russia’s Battlegroup West improved its tactical position and inflicted casualties on eight Ukrainian army brigades in its area of responsibility over the past week, the Defense Ministry reported
Russian researcher believes West will have to reach compromise with world majority
Kirill Babayev said Asia hold special importance in building new Eurasian security architecture where Russia and China will play a key role
Georgian PM says Tbilisi will under no circumstances become second Ukraine
Irakli Kobakhidze emphasized that Georgia has dealt with similar threats in the past and the government will not let anyone bring the country "to such a dire condition" as Ukraine has been put in
Taiwan detects approach of 23 Chinese aircraft, 5 ships
Taiwan responded by engaging aircraft, ships, and land-based surface-to-air missile systems to track targets
Ombudsperson reports return of two Ukrainian Orthodox Church clerics to Russia
Tatyana Moskalkova also lauded exchanges of POWs between Russia and Ukraine which she said became possible "only through enormous efforts on Russia’s part
Press review: Russia sees US behind Sevastopol attack and Serbian arms flowing to Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, 24th
Ukraine loses up to 270 troops in area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North
The Ukrainian army also lost a tank, four motor vehicles, a US-made M109 Paladin 155 mm howitzer, a 2A65 Msta-B 152 mm howitzer and three D-30 122 mm howitzers
Israeli Air Force jets break sound barrier over Beirut, creating sonic boom
The fighter jets took to the skies over the Beqaa Valley and the eastern mountain ridge in Lebanon
Press review: Putin receives Congolese president and rumors fly after failed Bolivia coup
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 28th
IDF confirms two more military deaths in northern Gaza
The death toll among Israeli troops killed during the new round of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict totaled 670
Investigative Committee chief for considering abolition of moratorium on death penalty
Alexander Bastrykin said that it should be used "in some cases," citing the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall music venue as an example
Ukraine’s top diplomat discusses ways to resolve crisis with Chinese envoy in Croatia
Dmitry Kuleba told the Wu Hongbo envoy about the recent conference in Switzerland, after which the two sides "exchanged opinions regarding further efforts toward a fair and long-lasting peace in Ukraine"
State-of-the-art A-100 ‘Premier’ to come as Russia’s response to US AWACS — expert
A-100 ‘flying radars’ will be capable of conducting flights along the borders "to survey" the situation within a range of several hundred or, perhaps, several thousand kilometers as the radar’s exact characteristics are unknown
Trump says Kiev not winning in conflict with Russia
At the same time, Trump also claimed that Russia "is going to take [entire] Ukraine"
Two children wounded in Yasinovataya in DPR in Kiev’s attack using HIMARS rocket
The wounded received necessary medical help
Russia’s UN envoy incensed about drills US, South Korea held as Putin visited Pyongyang
It was the four-day Air Force exercises, which engaged fighter jets and an American fire support aircraft to practice live firing over the Yellow Sea
Thirty companies ready to be residents of free economic zone in Belgorod region — governor
Vyacheslav Gladkov added that next his administration expects to receive clarifying criteria for the selection of residents of the free economic zone
Two aerial targets destroyed in Sevastopol, governor says
Their fragments fell in the coastal area and the Balaklavsky District
Jill Biden believes 90-minute debate cannot define her husband’s four years in office
Biden told his wife "I don’t know what happened" during the debate
Five people killed, five injured in Ukrainian drone attacks on Kursk Region in past day
The acting governor Alexey Smirnov said that the Ukrainian drone attacks targeted populated localities in the Rylsk, Glushkovo and Korenevo districts
Boosting gas supplies to Hungary is under discussion — Kremlin
Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready to increase gas supplies to Hungary by 1 billion cubic meters
Russia to continue supplying energy and food to global market despite EU sanctions — MFA
Maria Zakharova reiterated that although the EU sanctions are formally aimed against Russia, they are equally harmful and undermine the security of developing countries
Disrespect for immunity of countries could be step toward war — Medvedev
"Russia, like most countries of the world, including, incidentally, the United States of America and the largest countries - China, India - is not a party to this theatrical institution called the ICC," the official stressed
Burevestnik unit destroys $23.5 mln worth of Ukrainian weapons in two months
According to the report, most of the targets were heavy equipment, weapons, dugouts, and deployment sites
Russia strikes Ukrainian military airfields by precision weapons — top brass
Russian troops struck massed Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 117 areas over the past day, the ministry reported
Iran threatens ‘obliterating war’ if Israel attacks Lebanon
"Iran deems as psychological warfare the Zionist regime’s propaganda about intending to attack Lebanon", the Iranian mission to the UN said
Nine drones downed over Lipetsk industrial area — governor
It’s not been a simple and calm night for all again, the region’s head Igor Artamonov said
ISS orbit adjusted by 1.36 km before Soyuz spacecraft reshuffle — Roscosmos
The engines of the Progress MS-26 cargo ship were burned for 536 seconds
Putin discusses situation around INF Treaty with Russian Security Council
The Russian leader recalled that several years ago the United State had withdrawn from the treaty under an invented pretext and announced its plans to manufacture such missile systems
Switzerland gets 2-0 win in Euro 2024, beating Italy
Remo Freuler tapped a pass near the net in for the first Swiss score at the 37 mark and Ruben Vargas scored just 27 seconds into the second half, at the 46 mark
Third of Ukrainian troops surrender near Lisichansk, LPR’s envoy to Russia says
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the operation to liberate the LPR would be brought to an end as soon as the operation in Lisichansk was finished
Rapper Kanye West has arrived in Moscow — producer
In early May citing organizers of the concert at the Luzhniki venue that Kanye West would perform on his birthday, June 8, though the information was not confirmed
Senior official highlights key role of determined, creative youths in Russia
The youth policy is a key sphere of work for the government, Dmitry Medvedev said
Arresting foreign officials may trigger declaration of war — Medvedev
Dmitry Medvedev made this statement at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum
US, German special services attempted to block Nord Stream 2 project, politician reveals
US secret services actively campaigned for environmental associations in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania to prevent Nord Stream 2 and offered their support
Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kazakhstan on July 2-4
The Chinese president will also take part in the 24th meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council
Trump to eventually see there is no alternative to Putin's proposals on Ukraine — diplomat
Commenting on US politicians' perception of Vladimir Putin's proposal, Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that "Trump is not the entire US elite"
Ukraine working on own peace plan, to be ready before year-end — Zelensky
The Ukrainian president reiterated that Kiev wanted to see the conflict over and hoped "to achieve a fair peace as soon as possible"
Fire area at Bratsk warehouse in Irkutsk Region up to 6,000 sq m
Earlier, the ignition area amounted to 1,800 sq m
Biden’s participation in election race depends on his wife’s decision — NBC
Biden is expected to discuss the future of his re-election campaign with family at Camp David on Sunday
Tanks playing major role in Russian army’s advance in south Donetsk area — top brass
The T-80BVM tank was engineered to operate in a tense environment under heavy enemy fire
Reformist candidate Pezeshkian leads in Iranian presidential election so far
Mohsen Eslami, spokesperson for the country’s election headquarters said that Massoud Pezeshkian mustered 973,052 votes so far, according to preliminary data
Gazprom delivering 42.4 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine via Sudzha
The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route for Russian gas supplies to western and central European countries
Conservative, reformist candidates to face off in Iran’s presidential runoff — official
Voter turnout was about 40%, the lowest level in the country’s history, according to data from Eslami
Reformist candidate leading in Iran's election with votes at most polling stations counted
The election official told the IRIB TV channel that with 19 mln votes counted, Pezeshkian, a reformist candidate, received 8.3 mln votes
Russian Defense Minister tasks General Staff with measures to respond to US drone missions
The ministry pointed to the increased intensity of activities of US strategic unmanned aerial vehicles over the Black Sea, which are conducting reconnaissance and targeting of precision weapons supplied by Western countries to the armed forces of Ukraine for attacks on Russia
Ukrainian army attacks refugees trying to evacuate from Toretsk — DPR official
Kimakovsky said earlier that the first group of refugees from Toretsk had been evacuated to a rear area in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Moldova may join SCO, BRICS after leadership change — former President Dodon
"The status of an EAEU observer we obtained during my presidency was the right step and this status should be used," Igor Dodon said, adding that Moldova should pursue a balanced foreign policy
Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Dushanbe on July 4-6
Bilateral talks with a small and extended number of participants will be held as part of the visit
Russia opens criminal probe in last night’s terrorist attack on Kursk Region village
The Investigative Committee is currently looking into the incident to identify the people behind the attack
Ukrainian troops withdraw from some important areas near Toretsk — DPR official
Igor Kimakovsky specified that the Ukrainian armed forces had lost dozens of troops in the Toretsk area in recent days
Ukrainian drone attack kills five people in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region
Another two members of the family were taken to the Rylsky District Hospital in serious condition
Israel’s army sprays tear gas during West Bank raids — Al Jazeera
It was also reported that the troops used concussion grenades during their raid near the old city of Al-Khader
Arabs remove Hezbollah from list of terrorist organizations — senior Arab League official
"The military escalation in the south poses a severe challenge to security and stability not only in Lebanon, but also across the Middle East, especially if the conflict spills over," Hossam Zaki said
Polonez MLRS battalion deploys to Belarusian border with full ammunition load
The Belarusian Defense Ministry did not specify the border area that the Polonez MLRS battalion had deployed to
Kiev demands that NATO establish no-fly zone over Western parts of Ukraine — AFP
"I do not understand what NATO cannot deploy air defense systems along the Polish border," Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko said
Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant attacked by drones
The attack was senseless again because it only led to additional welding works, an NLMK spokesman said
US House Speaker Johnson says Biden’s cabinet should remove him from office
"Our adversaries see the weakness in this White House as we all do," Mike Johnson said
First round of snap parliamentary election kicks off in France Sunday
A total of 577 seats are up for grabs for the centrist presidential coalition, the right-wing National Rally and the leftist New Popular Front
North Korea blames US, Japan, South Korea for creating ‘NATO of Asian version’
The North Korean Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the Freedom Edge trilateral military exercise held in the region, describing it as an attempt to "escalate regional military tensions, exert pressure upon the Far East of Russia and lay siege to China"
US analyst says Biden, Trump misinformed about situation in Ukraine
Both politicians appear to be incompetent about some important issues, according to the professor of political science at the University of Rhode Island Nicolai Petro
