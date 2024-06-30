Two civilians seriously wounded in Ukraine’s drone attack on Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, June 30. /TASS/. Two civilians were wounded in a Ukrainian FPV drone attack on the village of Bogun-Goodok in Russia’s Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"As a result of a drone attack on a single-family house, two civilians were wounded. The wounded man and woman were taken to hospital in Belgorod. According to medics, they are in serious conditions," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, three single-family houses were damaged and one was ruined.