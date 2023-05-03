Fire at oil storage reservoir in Krasnodar Region sparked by crashing drone

TASS, May 3. An oil storage reservoir in Russia’s Krasnodar Region caught fire after a drone crashed into it, emergency services told TASS on Wednesday.

"The fire at the oil storage reservoir at the Tamanneftegaz facility started as a result of a drone crash," the source said.

According to him, the area of the fire is almost 1,250 square meters. "Firefighters are continuing to extinguish the fire. There are no casualties," the emergency services pointed out.

An oil storage reservoir in the village of Volna, Temryuk District, caught fire on Wednesday night. The fire was designated with the highest alarm category of severity. There is no threat to the nearby village itself. Almost 190 people and five fire trains are engaged in extinguishing the fire.