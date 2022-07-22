SS Bears neo-Nazi group commander may face capital punishment in DPR

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Investigators of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have brought charges against Alexander Kravtsov, the commander of the SS Bears Ukrainian neo-Nazi group, which killed more than 100 people, his defense lawyer Pavel Kosovan told TASS on Friday.

According to the lawyer, Kravtsov’s case will be merged with the case of other members of the group and will be considered by the DPR Supreme Court.

"Charges have just been brought against Alexander Kravtsov. He pled guilty. On Monday, the criminal case against him will be referred to the DPR Supreme Court, which will consider it with the case against the other eight members of the group as one case," he said.

Kravtsov is charged with the establishment of an illegal armed group and the participation in an illegal armed group on the territory of a foreign state in violation of the DPR’s interests (part 1, article 237 of the DPR Criminal Code), undergoing training for the purposes of terrorist activities (article 232 of the DPR Criminal Code, which carries a punishment of up to life in prison), and of carrying out activities aimed at the forcible seizure of power in violation of the DPR’s constitution and forcible changes of the DPR constitutional system as part of an organized group (part 3, article 34, article 323 of the DPR Criminal Code, which carried a capital punishment).