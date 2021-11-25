Russia’s technological watchdog says informed about explosion in Listvyazhnaya coamine

KEMEROVO, November 25. /TASS/. Russia’s technological watchdog (Rostekhnadzor) told TASS on Thursday it has received a report about an explosion in the airway in the Listvyazhnaya coalmine in the Siberian Kemerovo region.

"Smoke in the mine was reported at 09:08 local time (05:08 Moscow time). Fifteen minutes later, we were informed that an explosion occurred at the mine’s airway and that people were being evacuated," a spokesman said.

According to the latest data from a source in the local emergencies agencies, twenty-nine people were hurt in the accident.

The prosecutor’s office has launched a probe.

Set up in October 2003 on the basis of the Inskaya coalmine in the Kemerovo region, Listvyazhnaya is part of SDS-Ugol, one of Russia’s biggest coalmining companies.