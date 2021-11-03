Seven people were aboard An-12 plane that crashed near Irkutsk

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Seven people were aboard the An-12 cargo plane that crashed in the Irkutsk Region in Eastern Siberia, the press office of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

"According to the specified data, there were seven people aboard the plane," the press office said.

These people are the plane’s crewmembers, the TASS source added. According to preliminary data, all of them died in the crash.

As Russia’s Emergencies Ministry reported earlier on Wednesday, at 14:45 Moscow time, an An-12 cargo plane disappeared from radars while making an approach for landing 7 km from Irkutsk in the area of the settlement of Pivovarikha. The plane went ablaze when hitting the ground.