One dead, two injured, one missing after helicopter crash in Arkhangelsk region

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. One person died, two more were injured and one went missing in a helicopter crash in Russia’s northwestern Arkhangelsk region, the regional transport investigation department of the Russian Investigative Committee said on Monday.

"According to preliminary data, the crash of a Robinson helicopter near the island of Mudyug in the Arkhanglesk region was reported at 21:25 Moscow time on May 17, 2021. The helicopter set off from the Vaskovo airport in the Arkhangelsk region. As a result of the crash, one person died, two were injured and one went missing," it said.

According to the local emergencies services, the accident was reported by fisherman who witnessed the crash. "According to preliminary data, the pilot and three hunters were onboard the helicopter," the source told TASS.

A criminal case has been opened on charges of violating rules of safe operation of aircraft.