Scientist Golubkin, nabbed over treason charges, had no access to classified data — rector

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Valery Golubkin, the scientist arrested earlier over suspicion of treason, works in the Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute (TsAGI), Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT) Rector Nikolai Kudryavtsev told TASS Tuesday.

"He is an employee of TsAGI, not MIPT," he said. "He only reads lectures in MIPT once or twice per month, for 0.03 of standard fee," he said.

Golubkin is mentioned on the MIPT website as a professor at the theoretical and applied aerohydromechanics department. The MIPT press service told TASS that Golubkin reads lectures for 4th grade students as a guest lecturer and does not participate in MIPT scientific work. He did not have access to classified information in MIPT, the press service underscored.

Earlier, Moscow’s Lefortovo Court reportedly arrested Golubkin until June 12. The professor pleads not guilty and the defense plans to appeal the arrest. According to lawyer Alexander Timoshenko, his client is still classified as a suspect and has not been indicted yet.

Notably, Golubkin is a colleague and co-author of Anatoly Gubanov, another scientist, also arrested earlier over treason charges. However, their cases are not connected, a source in the law enforcement told TASS.

"Valery Nikolayevich [Golubkin] is a colleague of physicist Gubanov, arrested under a treason case earlier. But, as far as I know, their cases are not connected," the source said.