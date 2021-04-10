Health condition of six Russians injured in accident in Turkey being specified

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Information about Health condition of six Russian tourists who were hurt in a road accident in Turkey is being verified, nineteen people received no serious injuries, the press service of the Russian Tourism Agency said on Saturday.

"According to the latest reports, nineteen tourists received no serious injuries. They will be taken to their hotel after medical examination. Health condition of six more people is being verifies," it said.

According to the agency, the Russian tourists are receiving all necessary medical assistance. It also said that according to preliminary data from the Russian embassy and the travel operator, there were 32 tourists inside the bus that overturned in the traffic accident in Turkey. Ne woman died and 26 more people were injured. They were taken to hospitals.

The agency pledged it is keeping a close eye on the situation.