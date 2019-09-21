Fifteen Russian tourists injured in bus accident in south Turkey - consulate

ANKARA, September 21. /TASS/. Fifteen Russian tourists were injured in a road accident in the Antalya province in south Turkey, a spokesperson for Russia’s consulate general in Antalya told TASS on Saturday.

"We can confirm the road accident did occur near Aksu at 06.00 local time, when tourists were taken to the airport by bus. Fifteen Russians were injured. Of those, seven refused hospitalization and headed for the airport. As of now, another eight people are being treated by doctors, but we hope they will be discharged from the hospital tomorrow, as their injuries are not life-threatening," the diplomat said adding that 22 Russian tourists were on the bus.

The Russian diplomatic mission "is following the situation and looking into circumstances of the accident."

Earlier, the CNN Turk television channel reported that 16 people, including 14 Russians, were injured in a bus accident in the resort region of Antalya.