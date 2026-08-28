Western countries show growing interest in resuming economic ties with Russia — diplomat

DALIAN /China/, August 28. /TASS/. Western countries are demonstrating growing interest in resuming economic ties with Russia, a Russian diplomat said.

"We are receiving a growing number of signals from countries of the Western world that demonstrate a certain level of common sense, indicating that they would like to resume economic ties with Russia, for example, through taking part in the operation of the Northern Sea Route," Russian foreign ministry’s ambassador at large, Marat Berdyev, told TASS after the third meeting of senior officials from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries in China’s Dalian.

The diplomat recalled that along with Russia, APEC members are such "global heavy-weights" as China and the United States, as are leading representatives of the Global South that are members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, and a "number of Latin Americans." "We engage in meaningful and active collaboration with everyone and exchange support for various initiatives," Berdyev added.