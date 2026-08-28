Russian stock market rises at start of trading session

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is rising at the start of the main trading session, according to Moscow Exchange data. The yuan exchange rate is declining.

As of 10:00 Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices rose by 0.86%, to 2,111.46 and 773.85 points, respectively. At the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange, the yuan fell by 5.25 kopecks against the ruble from the previous session’s closing level to 12.761 rubles.

By 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index’s growth had slowed to 2,109.22 points (+0.76%), while the RTS index stood at 773.03 points (+0.76%). Meanwhile, the yuan stood at 12.798 rubles (-1.55 kopecks).