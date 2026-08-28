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Venezuela mulls possibility of quitting OPEC — Bloomberg

According to the report, Caracas discussed the idea of withdrawal with US officials, but the final decision is yet to be made

NEW YORK, August 28. /TASS/. Venezuela is seriously considering the possibility of withdrawing from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Bloomberg wrote citing sources.

According to the report, Caracas discussed the idea of an exit with US officials, but the final decision is yet to be made.

Venezuela’s possible withdrawal from the oil cartel could pave the way to greater US presence on the country’s territory, the agency wrote.

Earlier, Canada’s The Globe and Mail newspaper reported that Venezuela may exit OPEC under pressure from US President Donald Trump, following the example of the United Arab Emirates.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) was established in 1960 at the initiative of the largest oil-producing countries - Venezuela, Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. After the UAE's withdrawal, it will have 11 member states.

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