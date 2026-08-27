Russia ranks fourth by number of billionaires in 2025 — study

NEW YORK, August 27. /TASS/. Russia consolidated its position as the country with the fourth-largest billionaire population in 2025, according to a study published by analytical company Altrata.

"Russia consolidated its position as the fourth-largest billionaire country, with the population and wealth holdings boosted by strong currency and interest-rate effects, and rising (non-oil) commodities revenue amid redirected trade to Asia," the company said in its study.

Russia had 151 billionaires at the end of last year, up 18% from a year earlier, according to Altrata’s estimates. Their combined wealth stood at $549 billion.

The United States remained the leading country by the number of billionaires, with 1,265 people worth more than $1 billion at the end of last year. New York was home to the largest number of billionaires - 164.