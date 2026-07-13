Russia cut oil production by 61,000 bpd in June — OPEC

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia cut its oil production in June 2026 by 61,000 barrels per day (bpd) compared to May, bringing it down to 8.928 million bpd, which is 834,000 bpd below the OPEC+ plan, according to a report from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

In June, Russia's quota stood at 9.762 million bpd, taking into account all voluntary restrictions. At the same time, no compensation for past overproduction was required this month. As a result, actual production turned out to be 834,000 bpd below the established plan.

Currently, oil production in Russia is limited by the OPEC+ deal. From the beginning of 2024 to March 2025, Russia's baseline production quota, including voluntary cuts, was 8.978 million bpd. This figure did not include obligations to compensate for overproduction permitted during the period of voluntary restrictions.

In April 2025, Russia began increasing its output in accordance with the OPEC+ plan, and this figure has been gradually rising month-on-month. In September 2025, a year ahead of schedule, OPEC+ countries completed their exit from voluntary cuts of 2.2 million bpd and began phasing out the 1.65 million bpd cut. According to expert estimates, OPEC+ countries have already returned approximately two-thirds of the 1.65 million bpd oil production cut to the market. They have about 0.6 million bpd of the reduced volume left to restore starting from July this year.