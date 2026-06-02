Armenia’s share in Russian cherry, apricot imports just 2% — expert

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The share of Armenia in Russian imports of apricots, sweet cherry, peaches, nectarines and plums is just 2% and restrictions on imports will not affect Russian consumers, associate professor of Russian HSE University Anna Fedyunina told TASS.

Temporary restrictions on imports of fresh sweet cherries, sour cherries, apricots, plums, peaches, nectarines and grape from Armenia are effective starting June 2, 2026, the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision, Rosselkhoznadzor, said earlier.

"The Armenian share in Russian imports of apricots, sweet cherry, peaches, nectarines and plums stands at about 2% of imports in these category in terms of value and quantity," the expert said.

Russia has three largest and reliable suppliers covering about 80% of Russian imports in total. These are Turkey (36%), Uzbekistan (31%) and Azerbaijan (15%).

"Restrictions on imports from Armenia will hardly affect the Russian market," the expert added.