Export cargo loading to ports via Russian Railways network rises by 12.1% in April

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Loading of export cargo transported via the Russian Railways network to seaports increased by 12.1% year-on-year in April 2026 to 28.2 mln metric tons, the holding company said.

"In total, 28.2 mln metric tons of export cargoes were dispatched via the Russian Railways network toward commercial seaports in April. This is 12.1% more than in the same period of 2025," the statement said.

In particular, 8.8 mln metric tons were transported to the northwest, down 14% year-on-year, 10.9 mln metric tons to the Far East, up 17.3%, and 8.4 mln metric tons to the south, up 51.4%.

Positive dynamics were driven by shipments of coal, which rose 23.8% to 15.7 mln metric tons, iron ore, up 45.1% to 847,000 metric tons, and grain, which increased 2.8-fold to 1.5 mln metric tons.

"In total, more than 107 mln metric tons of export cargoes were dispatched to marine terminals from January through April 2026, which is 2.5% more than in the same period last year," Russian Railways added.