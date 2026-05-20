Oil, gas production volumes at Sakhalin-1, Sakhalin-2 projects down 9% last year

KHABAROVSK, May 20. /TASS/. Oil and gas production in Sakhalin fell by 9% in 2025, Sakhalin Region Governor Valery Limarenko said.

"A planned reduction in oil and gas production is underway for the Sakhalin-1 and Sakhalin-2 projects. <…> In 2025, they lost 9% compared to the previous year," he said addressing regional Duma deputies, reporting on the regional government’s activities for 2025.

"Nevertheless, the Sakhalin Region’s GRP declined by only 2% to 1.6 trillion rubles. This was due to growth in other sectors. For example, coal mining grew by 13%, construction added 4%, and trade gained 7%," Limarenko said, adding that fixed capital investment increased by around 20%.