Nornickel to upgrade river shipping company's infrastructure before Krasnoyarsk's jubilee

KRASNOYARSK, May 20. /TASS/. The Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) in preparation for the 400th anniversary of Krasnoyarsk will upgrade infrastructures of the Yenisei River Shipping Company and the Bobrovy Log all-season complex, the company's First Vice President Nikolay Utkin told reporters.

The Bobrovy Log Fanpark is an all-season sports and recreation park in Krasnoyarsk, which in winter operates as a ski complex. The Yenisei River Shipping Company was founded in 1931; it is the main cargo carrier along the Yenisei River basin waterways.

"The Yenisei River Shipping Company historically operates in Krasnoyarsk. In addition to changing the shipping company's appearance, the improvement of the embankments, the lights (on the shipping company's building - TASS), we have allocated more than ten billion rubles ($140 million) to renew the fleet, to build and renovate the berths," he said. According to him, the plan is also to upgrade infrastructures of the Bobrovy Log Fanpark, to expand the company's representative office in Krasnoyarsk, and to build a mining equipment plant in Sosnovoborsk - Krasnoyarsk's satellite city. The company's representative did not voice amount of investments, stressing the company would not cut investments in traditional territories of its presence - Norilsk, the Kola Peninsula.

Krasnoyarsk was founded by voivode Andrey Dubensky as a prison in 1628 near the confluence of the Kacha River with the Yenisei. (Voivode is a Slavic title that originally denoted a chief military commander, further on the title was used to denote a local governor.) Nowadays, Krasnoyarsk is the largest city in Eastern Siberia. In 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin inked a decree on celebrating the 400th anniversary of Krasnoyarsk. A federal organizing committee is managed by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, and the implementation of projects is supervised by Governor Mikhail Kotyukov. About 240 projects are due to be implemented before the city's anniversary.