Russian business uses Thailand as gateway to Southeast Asian markets

BANGKOK, May 20. /TASS/. Russian businesses are using Thailand’s advantages as a logistics hub to enter Southeast Asian markets, Nikita Derkach, head of the Russian Export Center’s representative office in the kingdom, told TASS.

"Despite changes in global trade and difficulties with logistics and payments, Russian businesses adapted to the new conditions rather quickly. We see steady interest in Russian products. At the same time, the structure of exports itself is changing. More and more often, we are talking about products with higher added value. These include food products, specialized chemicals, technologies, equipment and digital solutions. In my opinion, this is the key shift of recent years. While many companies previously viewed Thailand as a separate export market, more and more businesses are now beginning to see it as an entry point to Southeast Asia. That means a completely different scale of opportunities. Thailand remains one of the region’s largest logistics and manufacturing hubs, and Russian businesses are beginning to use this advantage," he said.

Derkach noted that Bangkok is consistently developing its technology sector. "Thailand is actively investing in digitalization of the economy, artificial intelligence, smart technologies and industrial automation. Russian companies also have strong competencies in these areas," he noted.