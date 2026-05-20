Russia boosts oil supplies to China by 10% in four months — Novak

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russia increased oil supplies to China by 10% in the first four months of 2026 year-on-year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"In 2025, supplies totaled almost 100 mln tons, an increase compared to the previous year. In the first four months of this year, deliveries increased by another 10%," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel during the Russian delegation’s visit to China.

Earlier, Novak announced that Moscow and Beijing planned to discuss new energy projects during the Russian delegation’s visit to China. Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, is making an official visit to China on May 19-20.