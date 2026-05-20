Russia, China intend to boost cargo traffic along Northern Sea Route — joint statement

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing intend to increase cargo traffic along the Northern Sea Route, according to a joint statement adopted following the Beijing talks between the two countries’ leaders.

"The parties will continue to support the smooth operation of bilateral transport corridors, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in organizing the service of China-Europe trains, ensure the stability of transportation tariffs, support the development of rail, road and sea transit traffic from China to Europe through Russia, and consistently promote practical cooperation in order to increase freight traffic along the Northern Sea Route and its development as a whole," the document reads.

Moreover, Russia and China "expressed their readiness to increase the volume of export-import freight traffic by rail between Russia and China, as well as transit through third countries, and to synchronize efforts to build infrastructure and access roads for railway border stations in the interests of the unimpeded, stable, and sustainable development of logistics corridors and ensuring the safety and efficiency of freight transport," according to the statement.