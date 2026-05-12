Trade turnover between Russia and Indonesia approached $5 bln by end of 2025

KAZAN, May 12. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Indonesia approached $5 bln by the end of 2025. Over the past five years, the figure has more than doubled, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said at a meeting of the Russian-Indonesian Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation.

"Over the past five years, mutual trade turnover between our countries has grown by more than two times and approached $5 bln by the end of 2025," he said.

Manturov noted that a certain correction in trade turnover is being observed this year, but Russia expects to return to a growth trajectory soon.

He also noted that Russia expects all parties to complete domestic procedures required for the entry into force of the Eurasian Economic Union’s free trade agreement with Indonesia by the end of the year.

"An additional factor for increasing and diversifying trade turnover should be the free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Indonesia signed at the end of last year. We expect that by the end of the year all parties will complete the domestic procedures necessary for its entry into force," Manturov said.