Russia sees opportunities to expand cooperation with Indonesia in metallurgy

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia sees opportunities to expand industrial cooperation with Indonesia in the metallurgy, shipbuilding, and pharmaceutical sectors, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said at a meeting of the Russian-Indonesian Commission on Trade, Economic, and Technical Cooperation.

"We see additional opportunities for expanding industrial cooperation in such sectors as metallurgy, shipbuilding, and pharmaceuticals," he said.

Manturov noted that Russia's product labeling and tracking solutions may also be in demand in Indonesia.

"They have already proven their effectiveness in terms of increasing trade transparency, tax compliance, combating counterfeiting, and, most importantly, protecting the health of citizens," the First Deputy Prime Minister said.