Trade turnover between China, Russia up 19.7% in January-April — customs

BEIJING, May 9. /TASS/. Trade turnover between China and Russia gained 19.7% in January-April 2026 year-on-year to $85.24 bln, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

Exports from China to Russia rose by 23.1% in the reporting period to $37.83 bln while supplies from Russia to China added 17% to around $47.41 bln, according to figures released.

Russia's trade surplus with China reached $9.58 bln in the period, which is almost flat year-on-year.

In April, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $23.7 bln, up by 7% month-on-month. In particular, exports from China to Russia reached $10.16 bln (up by 8.4%), while imports from Russia to China equaled $13.54 bln (up by 6.1%).

The bulk of Russian goods exported to China by value are oil, natural gas, and coal. Other commodities include copper and copper ore, timber, fuel, seafood, and agriculture products. China exports a wide range of products to Russia, from cars, tractors, computers, smartphones, industrial and specialized equipment to children's toys, juices, and alcoholic drinks.

Trade turnover between the two countries reached a record level of over $244 bln in 2024. In 2025, trade turnover between China and Russia fell by 6.9% to $228.1 bln.