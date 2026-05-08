Russia’s oil and gas budget revenues fall by 38.3% in January–April — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia’s federal budget received 2.3 trillion rubles ($30.77 bln) in oil and gas revenues in January – April 2026, down 38.3% compared with the same period last year. At the same time, non-oil-and-gas revenues rose by more than 10% during the period, according to materials published on the website of the Russian Finance Ministry.

"Oil and gas revenues amounted to 2.298 trillion rubles, which is lower than the figure for the same period of the previous year (down 38.3% year-on-year), as well as below their baseline level for January – April of the current year, primarily due to lower oil prices in previous periods," the ministry said.

At the same time, non-oil-and-gas revenues of the federal budget totaled 9.423 trillion rubles ($126.06 bln), increasing by 10.2% year-on-year. Revenues from turnover taxes, including VAT, rose by 17.2% in January-April 2026.

According to the Finance Ministry’s preliminary estimate, federal budget revenues for the first four months of 2026 amounted to 11.7 trillion rubles ($156.52 bln), down 4.5% compared with revenues collected during the same period a year earlier.

Federal budget expenditures in January-April 2026 totaled 17.6 trillion rubles ($235.45 bln), up 15.7% compared with the previous year.

"The accelerated pace of federal budget expenditure execution in January-April 2026 was driven by the prompt conclusion of contracts and advance financing of certain contracted expenditures," the ministry stressed.