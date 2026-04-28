First section of Eastern Gas Supply System 75% completed — Gazprom

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Gazprom has already completed construction of the Belogorsk - Khabarovsk gas pipeline by 75%, the Russian gas holding said.

The pipeline will become a connector between the Power of Siberia and the Sakhalin - Khabarovsk - Vladivostok pipelines and is also the first stage of the Eastern Gas Supply System (EGSS) trunk gas pipelines construction project, Gazprom noted.

"Construction readiness of the Belogorsk - Khabarovsk gas pipeline in the Russian East is 75%. For the time being, 754 of 828 kilometers of the gas pipeline were welded up into a string, laid and backfilled. Underwater crossings of Arkhara, Bureya, Tom and Tunguska rivers were built in particular, the Zeya river crossing is at the final stage. Construction is underway for the Amur river crossing - the largest water obstacle along the gas pipeline route," the company informed.

Gazprom is also working on another segment of the Eastern Gas Supply System, a gas pipeline between Aganskaya and Alexandrovskaya compressor stations in order to link operating gas pipelines in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District and the Tomsk Region. Comprehensive geotechnical surveys and design documentation were completed for the segment to date.