Gazprom, China's CNPC discuss developing their strategic partnership

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and CNPC Chairman Dai Houliang discussed the development of their strategic partnership at a meeting in Beijing, the Russian holding company said in a statement.

In particular, the parties underscored the high reliability and efficient performance of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline.

"This spring, for the second year in a row, scheduled maintenance of the gas infrastructure was carried out without interrupting supplies, demonstrating technological flexibility and the high demand for Russian gas on the Chinese market," Gazprom noted.

"Preparations for the start of gas supplies to China via the Far Eastern route are ongoing. Equipment is currently being installed at the gas metering station in Dalnerechensk," the company reported.

The parties also discussed the prospects for further developing mutually beneficial cooperation between the companies.

The Power of Siberia is the largest gas transportation system in eastern Russia, with an export capacity of 38 bln cubic meters of gas per year. The first pipeline deliveries of Russian gas to China via the eastern route began in December 2019 under a 30-year contract signed in 2014 between Gazprom and China's CNPC. Total deliveries over the entire period will exceed 1 trillion cubic meters of gas, with the contract value amounting to $400 bln.

Gazprom brought the Power of Siberia gas pipeline to China up to its maximum design capacity of 38 billion cubic meters of gas per year on December 1, 2024.

In 2025, gas supplies via the Power of Siberia increased by 24.8% year-on-year and amounted to 38.8 billion cubic meters.