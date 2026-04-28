Alrosa says demand for fancy diamond cuts in Russia gains 12% in 2025

MIRNY /Yakutia/, April 28. /TASS/. Demand for fancy diamond cuts in Russia increased by 12% in 2025, said Bogdan Drachuk, head of the Alrosa Diamonds branch.

"The percentage of fantasy cuts rose by 12 percentage points in 2025," he told a corporate forum.

This trend is driven by consumer desire for individuality and a wider range of shapes, such as ovals and pears, Drachuk added.

"What does this mean? That fantasy forms are more individual, more broadly defined. They are currently in demand," he said.

Alrosa operates in Russia’s Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and Arkhangelsk Region. The company is engaged in exploration, mining, sales, and cutting of rough diamonds. Alrosa accounts for up to 90% of diamond production in Russia.

The company’s shareholders are the Russian Federation represented by the Federal Property Management Agency (33.02%), Yakutia – 25%, as well as its uluses (districts) – 8%, with almost 34% of shares in free float.