Hormuz opening enables Iraq to export over 20 mln barrels of oil

RABAT, April 17. /TASS/. Hormuz Strait opening for navigation announced by Iran will provide Iraq with an opportunity to direct over 20 mln oil barrels to the global market from the region of Basrah in South Iraq, Baghdad Today news portal reported.

Tehran’s decision to fully open the strait "guarantees that about twenty tankers will be able to sail from Iraq already in the near future, which are capable to transport about 23 mln barrels of oil produced in Basrah to the global market," the news portal said. The recovery of navigation through Hormuz will be followed by "production restart at Iraqi fields in the southern part of the country to the maximal production capacity," it added.