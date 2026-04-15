Price incremental growth slowing to 0.6% in March — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia slowed down to 0.6% in March after 0.73% in February 2026, the Central Bank said.

"Incremental growth of prices was 0.6% in March 2026 (by 0.73% in February). The monthly incremental rise in prices with the seasonal adjustment was 6% in annual terms (5.8% in February). Annual inflation declined in March to 5.86% (5.91% in February), mainly on account of foods," the regulator said.

In the meantime, the share of ruble payments in Russian foreign trade settlements climbed to as high as 60% and set a new record, the Central Bank noted.