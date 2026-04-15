Record number of Russian tourists visit Japan in March, up 26% yoy

TOKYO, April 15. /TASS/. The number of Russian tourists visiting Japan in March increased by 25.9% compared with the same period last year, reaching 23,700 people.

This marks a record high for Russian visitors for the month of March, according to data from the Japan National Tourism Organization reviewed by TASS.

According to the explanatory materials, despite the impact of sanctions related to the situation in Ukraine, the number of tourists reached a record level for March due to diversification of flight routes and the arrival of cruise ships.

At the same time, the number of tourists from the Middle East in March dropped by 30.6% to 16,700 people amid flight cancellations due to the situation around Iran.

A total of 3.62 million people visited Japan in March, which is a 3.5% year-on-year increase and an all-time record for this month.