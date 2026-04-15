Russia expects foreign tourist flow to reach 6.5 mln in 2026 — minister

ZHELEZNOVODSK, April 15. /TASS/. The inflow of foreign tourists to Russia in 2026 is projected to reach 6.5 mln people, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said at a meeting of the government commission on tourism development.

"We expect to reach a figure of 6.5 mln foreign tourists by the end of the year. In the first two months, we saw noticeable growth - nearly 37%. However, we now understand that, given the closure of airspace in the Middle East since March, these figures will be adjusted," he said.

In these conditions, regions need to more actively attract tourists from Asian markets - China, India, and countries in Southeast Asia, the minister noted. He recalled that last year foreign tourist arrivals to Russia increased by 13% to 5.8 mln people. A visa-free agreement with Saudi Arabia will come into force in May. At the same time, efforts are underway to improve entry conditions for India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Bahrain, and Kuwait.