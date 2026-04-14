Indonesia, Russia have agreed on supply of Russian oil, gas

TOKYO, April 14. /TASS/. Indonesia and Russia have reached an agreement on the supply of Russian oil and liquefied petroleum gas to the Asian country, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of Indonesia Bahlil Lahadalia said.

"We will have the opportunity to increase our crude oil reserves. We will also be able to produce liquefied petroleum gas," he said following talks with Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov in Moscow. "We want all of this to truly ensure national energy security," the official was quoted as saying by the Indonesian energy ministry.

On April 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin received his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto in the Kremlin. During the meeting, the Russian leader stated that the strategic nature of the two countries’ relations is primarily manifested in the economy, with trade turnover expected to increase by 12.5% in 2025. The head of the Asian republic, in turn, noted Russia’s positive contribution to global geopolitical processes, including in the context of global uncertainty. He also expressed gratitude to Vladimir Putin and the Russian government for Moscow’s support for Jakarta and thanked Russia for the republic’s rapid accession to BRICS.