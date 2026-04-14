China’s oil imports up 8.9% in January-March, gas imports down 4%

BEIJING, April 14. /TASS/. China’s oil imports rose by 8.9% in January-March 2026 year-on-year, while gas supplies fell by 4%, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

According to figures released, China purchased 146.83 mln tons of oil and 28.14 mln tons of gas from other countries in the reporting period. In terms of value, imports decreased by 4.7% year-on-year (to $71.55 bln) and by 15.4% (to $11.63 bln), respectively.

Russia is the leading exporter of energy resources to China. In 2025, China purchased 100.72 mln tons of oil from Russia (down by 7.1%), and 9.79 mln tons of liquefied natural gas (up by 18.2%). Deliveries via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline amounted to about 38.8 bln cubic meters (up by 25%).