Eight OPEC+ countries’ oil production down by 7.527 mbd in March

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Oil production by the eight OPEC+ countries that voluntarily cut output, fell by 7.527 mln barrels per day (mbd) in March 2026, with production turning 6.877 mbd below the agreed plan considering voluntary cuts and compensations, OPEC said in a report.

As agreed, the eight OPEC+ countries were to cut oil production by 487,000 barrels per day (bpd) in March compared to February by increasing obligations to compensate for previously allowed excess production. The output level was planned at 32.078 mln barrels per day (mbd). Actual production fell by 7.527 mbd month-on-month to 25.201 mbd. Consequently, total production was 6.877 mbd below the planned target.

Among the eight leading OPEC+ countries, Russia was 407,000 bpd behind its March quota, Iraq - 2.231 mbd behind the quota, the UAE - 1.341 mbd, Saudi Arabia - 2.304 mbd, Kuwait - 1.367 mbd, and Oman - 12,000 bpd. A sharp lag behind quotas for a number of Middle Eastern countries is due to the conflict in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s production was 783,000 bpd higher than planned volume, while Algeria’s output exceeded its quota by 2,000 bpd.

In early November 2025, eight leading OPEC+ countries agreed to suspend further output increases in Q1 2026 due to seasonality.