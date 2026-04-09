Russia’s international reserves rise by $12.1 bln to $767.5 bln over week

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves stood at $767.5 bln as of April 3, 2026, increasing by $12.1 bln over the week, according to data from the Bank of Russia.

"International reserves as of the end of the day on April 3, 2026, amounted to $767.5 bln, increasing over the week by $12.1 bln, or 1.6%, mainly due to a positive revaluation," the statement said.

As of March 27, reserves totaled $755.4 bln.

The record level of Russia’s international reserves, at $826.8 bln, was recorded on January 30.

International reserves, which are highly liquid foreign assets held by the Bank of Russia and the Russian government, consist of foreign currency funds, Special Drawing Rights, the reserve position in the IMF, and monetary gold. Following the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Western countries imposed sanctions on the Bank of Russia. In addition to freezing Russia’s gold and foreign exchange reserves, all operations related to the management of the central bank’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization, or body acting on behalf of or at the instruction of the central bank, were prohibited.