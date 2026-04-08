East-West Pipeline in Saudi Arabia hit by drone attack — newspaper

LONDON, April 8. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline, also known as the Petroline, which runs across the width of the Arabian Peninsula and is used to export oil via the Red Sea, came under a drone attack, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the attack targeted one of the pumping stations on Wednesday afternoon and an assessment of the damage is currently underway. The FT noted that the 1,200-kilometer pipeline has become critically important for Saudi Arabia after shipping through the Strait of Hormuz was halted. The strike came hours after a ceasefire between the United States and Iran was announced.