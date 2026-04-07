Russian oil discount declining, PM says

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The Russian oil discount is contracting in the current conditions, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the strategic session on development of the national fuel and energy sector.

"The current situation, if we take economic aspects exclusively, opens new opportunities for our country to improve to a certain extent the financial position of export-oriented industries and provide for additional budget revenues. We observe how the discount on Russian oil is going down," the prime minister said.

Mishustin suggested discussing further steps required to ensure stability of the domestic market, safeguard interests of households and strengthen capabilities of the Russian energy industry and the economy on the whole. Decisions to be elaborated should be aimed at maintaining sustainable operations of the sector in any scenarios, he noted.