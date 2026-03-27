PM Mishustin calls technological sovereignty one of key EAEU tasks

SHYMKENT /Kazakhstan/, March 27. /TASS/. Achieving technological sovereignty is one of the main tasks facing the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said while visiting the Digital Qazaqstan 2026 digital projects exhibition.

"Today, one of the main tasks facing the Eurasian Economic Union is achieving technological sovereignty," the prime minister said. "And it can be solved by relying on our own national developments," he added.

Mishustin emphasized that Russia supports cooperation with all those interested in creating an independent digital industry resilient to external challenges.