Inter RAO reports decline in export-import operations by 6.9% annually in 2025

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Export and import trading operations of Inter RAO, the sole Russian electricity export and import operator, declined by 6.9% annually to 9.7 bln kWh in 2025, the company said in its report.

Russia supplied electric power to eleven countries in 2025, including Kazakhstan, Georgia (in particular, by transit to Turkey), Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan and China.

"In 2025, the volume of export and import trading operations of Inter RAO across the Russian border totaled 9.7 bln kWh. The figure declined by 724 mln kWh (-6.9%), compared to 2024," the company said.

The pace of the indicators is associated with restrictions of electricity exports to China effective since August 2024 because of power consumption growth in the Far East, Inter RAO noted.

"Considering the rise in electricity procurement prices in the market of the Far East and the current ruble rate against the yuan, Russian electric power lost its competitiveness, and export supplies to China were halted since January 1, 2026. At the same time, the high volume of commercial exports is kept for Kazakhstan, Mongolia and Kyrgyzstan destinations," the company added.