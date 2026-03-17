English version of Max messenger available for users

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. An English version has become available for users of Russian national messenger Max, the press service of the platform told TASS.

"A group chat can be created, a video call can be organized or settings can be managed in the messenger in English. An update makes it possible for millions of foreign users to communicate freely with their dear people from Russia on Max," the press service said.

The app requires updating to change the interface to the English version and language settings should be changed. "Android users can do it in the messenger profile in the App language setting. iOS users need to change the language in smartphone settings," the press service added.