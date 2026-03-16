NEW YORK, March 16. /TASS/. The price of Russia’s key export blend, Urals, has reached record levels in India following a U.S. decision to permit the arrival of Russian oil tankers currently at sea, Bloomberg reported, citing data from international price reporting agency Argus.

Urals oil prices in India reached $98.93 a barrel on Friday, a peak not seen since early 2022. At the same time, the discount on Russian oil relative to Brent narrowed to its lowest level in over four months.

The US Treasury Department has lifted sanctions on the sale of oil and petroleum products from Russia loaded onto vessels before March 12. A general license issued by the agency's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) allows such transactions until April 11. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that this decision should increase global oil supply and bring down the cost of crude.

Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian President's special representative for investment and economic cooperation and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), stated that the easing of U.S. oil sanctions will affect approximately 100 million barrels of Russian crude. He added that the U.S. has effectively admitted that the global market cannot remain stable without Russian oil.