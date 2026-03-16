Sanya steps up promotion of tourism products in European market — newspaper

HAIKOU, March 16. /TASS/. The tourism industry of Sanya, a resort city in the southern Chinese province of Hainan, continues to actively promote itself in the European market; the city recently opened a representative office in Minsk, its third in Europe, Sanya Ribao reported.

On March 8-15, a delegation from the city’s tourism administration, comprising more than 30 Hainan-based companies, conducted the largest tourism promotion campaign of the year in Europe, visiting Belarus and Russia, the newspaper emphasized. On March 10, in cooperation with a Belarusian partner, Sanya opened a tourism promotion office in Minsk, its third in Europe after Germany and the Czech Republic. It is also the first office focused on the Russian-speaking market. The office is expected to promote Sanya’s tourism products more effectively in Belarus and neighboring European countries.

On March 11, the delegation also participated in the 32nd Moscow International Travel and Tourism Exhibition, where it showcased the city’s tourism opportunities and provided an update on the progress of infrastructure preparations for the 6th Asian Beach Games. Negotiations were held with Russian tour operators. The delegates also visited Irkutsk to discuss cooperation in connection with the recent launch of passenger flights on the Sanya-Irkutsk route.

According to the newspaper, the increase in foreign tourists confirms the effectiveness of the city’s strategy. In 2025, Sanya welcomed over a million tourists for the first time, according to official data. The market is expected to continue its steady growth in 2026.

City tourism administration representatives noted that Sanya will continue developing a two-pronged marketing strategy combining entering the international market and integrating tourism with other industries. This strategy will strengthen Hainan’s position as an international tourism and consumption hub.