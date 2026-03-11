Aeroflot reports passenger traffic up 2% in February 2026

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. The passenger traffic of the Aeroflot Group ticked up by 2% annually in February 2026 and reached 3.6 mln people, the airline’s press service said.

2.7 mln passengers were carried in domestic destinations, with the figure being flat in annual terms. Transportation on international routes surged by 7.9% to one million passengers. The passenger turnover increased by 5.9%. The seat occupancy added 1.9 percentage points to 90.8%.

Aeroflot carried 2 mln passengers in February, up 5.2% in annual terms.